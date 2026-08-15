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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NIBE reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.03 crore in the June 2026 quarter

NIBE reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.03 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 11:07 AM IST

Sales decline 23.62% to Rs 63.01 crore

Net loss of NIBE reported to Rs 11.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 23.62% to Rs 63.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 82.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales63.0182.50 -24 OPM %-15.129.09 -PBDT-10.927.05 PL PBT-15.231.79 PL NP-11.031.90 PL

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:06 AM IST