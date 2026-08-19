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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NIBE Space secures order of Rs 12.14 cr from MSEDCL

NIBE Space secures order of Rs 12.14 cr from MSEDCL

Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 10:32 AM IST
NIBE Space, a subsidiary of NIBE, has received letter of award amounting to Rs. 12.14 crore (exclusive of GST) from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. (MSEDCL). The scope of the order includes GIS-based survey, mapping and digital data preparation of MSEDCL's electrical distribution network. It covers comprehensive digitization of the network from 33 KV substations to end consumer service points, including both overhead and underground infrastructure for the electrical network under Pune and Kokan region.
 

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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 10:32 AM IST