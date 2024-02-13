Sales decline 2.66% to Rs 17.56 crore

Net profit of Nicco Parks & Resorts declined 20.27% to Rs 4.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 2.66% to Rs 17.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 18.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.17.5618.0425.9137.586.518.455.847.914.215.28