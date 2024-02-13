Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Nicco Parks &amp; Resorts consolidated net profit declines 20.27% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 6:34 PM IST
Sales decline 2.66% to Rs 17.56 crore
Net profit of Nicco Parks & Resorts declined 20.27% to Rs 4.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 2.66% to Rs 17.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 18.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales17.5618.04 -3 OPM %25.9137.58 -PBDT6.518.45 -23 PBT5.847.91 -26 NP4.215.28 -20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Nicco Uco Alliance Credit reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.92 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Mahindra Holidays &amp; Resorts India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 11.65 crore in the December 2023 quarter

TajGVK Hotels &amp; Resorts consolidated net profit rises 42.39% in the December 2023 quarter

West Leisure Resorts reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Embassy Office Parks REIT consolidated net profit rises 40.87% in the December 2023 quarter

Hindustan Copper consolidated net profit declines 21.45% in the December 2023 quarter

BPL consolidated net profit rises 121.21% in the December 2023 quarter

HLE Glascoat consolidated net profit declines 75.57% in the December 2023 quarter

Simplex Infrastructures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 78.83 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Bharat Rasayan consolidated net profit declines 54.66% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 6:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceBitcoinAshok LeylandMumbai AirportBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon