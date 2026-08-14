Nicco Parks & Resorts reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.47 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 27.54% to Rs 19.05 croreNet profit of Nicco Parks & Resorts reported to Rs 5.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 27.54% to Rs 19.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales19.0526.29 -28 OPM %30.8142.26 -PBDT8.2214.44 -43 PBT7.4013.85 -47 NP5.47-3.16 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:46 AM IST