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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nicco Parks & Resorts reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.47 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Nicco Parks & Resorts reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.47 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:47 AM IST

Sales decline 27.54% to Rs 19.05 crore

Net profit of Nicco Parks & Resorts reported to Rs 5.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 27.54% to Rs 19.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales19.0526.29 -28 OPM %30.8142.26 -PBDT8.2214.44 -43 PBT7.4013.85 -47 NP5.47-3.16 LP

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:46 AM IST