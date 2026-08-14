Nicco Parks & Resorts reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.47 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 27.54% to Rs 19.05 crore

Net profit of Nicco Parks & Resorts reported to Rs 5.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 27.54% to Rs 19.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.19.0526.2930.8142.268.2214.447.4013.855.47-3.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News