Thursday, August 13, 2026 | 09:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to buyN Chandrasekaran ResignsEPFO News RulesGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group Stocks TodayIndia's July Retail InflationGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nicco Uco Alliance Credit reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Nicco Uco Alliance Credit reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:46 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Nicco Uco Alliance Credit reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 and during the previous quarter ended June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Swadeshi Industries & Leasing consolidated net profit rises 61.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Swadeshi Industries & Leasing consolidated net profit rises 61.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Pennar Industries consolidated net profit rises 10.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Pennar Industries consolidated net profit rises 10.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Black Box consolidated net profit rises 17.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Black Box consolidated net profit rises 17.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Sudarshan Chemical Industries consolidated net profit rises 106.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Sudarshan Chemical Industries consolidated net profit rises 106.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Oricon Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 25.83% in the June 2026 quarter

Oricon Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 25.83% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:46 AM IST