Nidhan Commercial Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 4550.00% to Rs 0.93 croreNet Loss of Nidhan Commercial Company reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4550.00% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 63150.00% to Rs 12.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.930.02 4550 12.650.02 63150 OPM %-16.13-950.00 -1.03-950.00 - PBDT-0.06-0.09 33 0.21-0.09 LP PBT-0.06-0.09 33 0.21-0.09 LP NP-0.06-0.09 33 0.21-0.09 LP
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:08 PM IST