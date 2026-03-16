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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nidhi Granites announces sale of stepdown subsidiary - Fine Papyrus

Nidhi Granites announces sale of stepdown subsidiary - Fine Papyrus

Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

SPNP Paper and Pack, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nidhi Granites, has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement dated 16 March 2026 with NGL Corporation for the sale of its 100% shareholding in Fine Papyrus, which is a step-down subsidiary of the Company.

Upon completion of the transaction, Fine Papyrus shall cease to be a step-down subsidiary of Nidhi Granites.

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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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