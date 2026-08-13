Nidhi Granites consolidated net profit rises 29.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 20.04% to Rs 15.84 crore

Net profit of Nidhi Granites rose 29.46% to Rs 2.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 20.04% to Rs 15.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.15.8419.8127.3416.304.483.253.853.052.902.24

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