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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nidhi Granites reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.94 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Nidhi Granites reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.94 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:39 AM IST

Sales rise 58.97% to Rs 16.66 crore

Net profit of Nidhi Granites reported to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 58.97% to Rs 16.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 300.00% to Rs 7.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.99% to Rs 65.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales16.6610.48 59 65.2045.28 44 OPM %21.67-5.63 -18.963.27 - PBDT3.54-0.77 LP 12.323.16 290 PBT2.93-0.91 LP 10.752.53 325 NP1.94-0.88 LP 7.681.92 300

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:39 AM IST

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