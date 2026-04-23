Nifty 50 to refresh faster as NSE cuts dissemination time to 0.25 seconds
The index will now be updated every 250 milliseconds, compared with the current 500 milliseconds, reflecting rising trading activity and greater reliance on the benchmark for pricing financial products.
The move comes amid growing volumes in derivatives linked to the Nifty 50 and increasing adoption of index-based investment products. The exchange said the higher frequency will improve real-time tracking and market efficiency.
In a phased manner, the dissemination frequency of other indices will also be aligned with the Nifty 50.
Nifty indices currently serve as the underlying for over 490 passive mutual fund products in India and 33 overseas products, with total assets under management of about $95 billion as of 31 March 2026.
NSE Indices computes more than 425 indices across asset classes, of which 134 are disseminated live during market hours.
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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 11:04 AM IST