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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty 50 to refresh faster as NSE cuts dissemination time to 0.25 seconds

Nifty 50 to refresh faster as NSE cuts dissemination time to 0.25 seconds

Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
NSE Indices announced an increase in the dissemination frequency of the Nifty 50, effective 11 May 2026.

The index will now be updated every 250 milliseconds, compared with the current 500 milliseconds, reflecting rising trading activity and greater reliance on the benchmark for pricing financial products.

The move comes amid growing volumes in derivatives linked to the Nifty 50 and increasing adoption of index-based investment products. The exchange said the higher frequency will improve real-time tracking and market efficiency.

In a phased manner, the dissemination frequency of other indices will also be aligned with the Nifty 50.

Nifty indices currently serve as the underlying for over 490 passive mutual fund products in India and 33 overseas products, with total assets under management of about $95 billion as of 31 March 2026.

 

NSE Indices computes more than 425 indices across asset classes, of which 134 are disseminated live during market hours.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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