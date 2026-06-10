Nifty above 23,300 level; FMCG shares in demand
At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 288.00 points or 0.39% to 74,208.58. The Nifty 50 index rose 74.90 points or 0.32% to 23,314.45.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.20% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index shed 0.16%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,800 shares rose and 1,796 shares fell. A total of 211 shares were unchanged.
New Listing:
Shares of CMR Green Technologies were currently trading at Rs 252.10 at 10:14 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 31.30% as compared with the issue price of Rs 192.
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The stock debuted at Rs 275.40, marking a premium of 43.44% to the issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 275.40 and a low of Rs 251.40. On the BSE, over 27.34 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty FMCG index rose 1.94% to 49,387.65. The index fell 2.44% in the two consecutive trading sessions.
Colgate-Palmolive (India) (up 3.44%), Hindustan Unilever (up 3.03%), Emami (up 2.99%), Nestle India (up 2.89%), Dabur India (up 2.73%), Tata Consumer Products (up 2.39%), Marico (up 2.37%), Godrej Consumer Products (up 2.28%), Britannia Industries (up 2.14%) and Varun Beverages (up 1.24%) rose.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Reliance Industries (RIL) gained 1.34% after the company announced a partnership with Meta Platforms to develop an AI-enabled data centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat.
Afcons Infrastructure rallied 5.87% after the company announced that it has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Vadhvan Port Project (VPPL) for the construction of a breakwater at the upcoming Vadhvan Port in Maharashtra.
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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 10:50 AM IST