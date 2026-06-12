Nifty above 23,350; realty shares advance

The key equity barometers traded with major gains in morning trade, tracking a rally in global markets after easing geopolitical tensions in West Asia boosted investor sentiment and sparked broad-based buying across sectors. Nifty traded above the 23,350 mark. Realty shares advanced after declining in the past two trading sessions.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 737.30 points or 1% to 74,569.85. The Nifty 50 index rose 198.45 points or 0.85% to 23,357.60.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index gained 1.30% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 1.61%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,864 shares rose and 774 shares fell. A total of 189 shares were unchanged.

New Listing:

Shares of Hexagon Nutrition were currently trading at Rs 50.39 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 11.98% as compared with the issue price of Rs 45.

The stock debuted at Rs 48, marking a premium of 6.67% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 50.39 and a low of Rs 48. On the BSE, over 13.07 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index jumped 2.44% to 761.50. The index declined 2.38% in the past two trading sessions.

Godrej Properties (up 2.26%), Anant Raj (up 1.99%), Lodha Developers (up 1.72%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (up 1.71%), Phoenix Mills (up 1.31%), DLF (up 1.3%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 1.28%), Oberoi Realty (up 1.24%), Brigade Enterprises (up 1.16%) and Sobha (up 0.87%) rose.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering advanced 1.27% after the companys board approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 330 crore through a rights issue.

Elgi Equipments rose 1.60% after the company said it intends to appoint chief financial officer (CFO) Indranil Sen to the role of business head for the Americas (US and Brazil) and Europe.

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