Thursday, May 14, 2026 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty above 23,500 level; pharma shares in demand

Nifty above 23,500 level; pharma shares in demand

Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in morning trade, supported by positive cues from Asian markets. However, persistent foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows and ongoing geopolitical uncertainties continued to weigh on investor sentiment. Nifty traded above the 23,500 level. Pharma shares extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 228.50 points or 0.31% to 74,837.48. The Nifty 50 index rose 98.85 points or 0.42% to 23,511.40.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index jumped 0.13% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.33%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,700 shares rose and 1,976 shares fell. A total of 174 shares were unchanged.

 

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 3.66% to 18.71.

Buzzing Index:

Also Read

WBCHSE Class 12th result 2026

WBCHSE HS 12th result 2026 out: Check toppers, pass percentage and more

Pedestrians in front of the Bank of Baroda in Mumbai

India's second largest PSB, Bank of Baroda, aims to double size in 5 yrs

Stock broker, broker, trader, market, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 400 pts from day's high; Nifty below 23,500; Cipla stocks jump 8%

HPCL Q4 results

Hindustan Petroleum falls 4% on Q4 results; brokerages see up to 74% upside

NLC India share price

NLC India zooms 15%, hits all-time high on posting healthy Q4 results

The Nifty Pharma index rose 1.51% to 24,257.40. The index jumped 1.75% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Cipla (up 6.88%), Zydus Lifesciences (up 4.56%), Ipca Laboratories (up 2.36%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (up 2.34%), Laurus Labs (up 1.63%), Ajanta Pharma (up 1.57%), Lupin (up 1.51%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.11%), Mankind Pharma (up 1.09%) and Alkem Laboratories (up 1.08%) jumped.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Metropolis Healthcare jumped 1.73% after the companys consolidated net profit rose 74.67% to Rs 50.90 crore on a 22.99% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 424.68 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals rose 0.44%. The companys standalone net profit jumped 5.68% to Rs 274.94 crore on a 2.38% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 989.15 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

MTAR Technologies surged 7.23% after the company announced purchase orders worth $238.76 million, equivalent to around Rs 2,278.96 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NBCC (India) bags Rs 131-crore construction orders

NBCC (India) bags Rs 131-crore construction orders

MTAR Tech spurts after securing Rs 2,279 crore international order

MTAR Tech spurts after securing Rs 2,279 crore international order

Gulshan Polyols receives allocation for supply of ethanol to OMCs under EBPP

Gulshan Polyols receives allocation for supply of ethanol to OMCs under EBPP

Metropolis Healthcare rallies after Q4 PAT climbs 75% YoY to Rs 51 cr

Metropolis Healthcare rallies after Q4 PAT climbs 75% YoY to Rs 51 cr

Balaji Amines hits the roof after Q4 profit doubles sequentially

Balaji Amines hits the roof after Q4 profit doubles sequentially

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayStocks To BuyIndia Gold PolicySuger Export Ban Hit ShareGold-Silver Price TodayAirtel Q4 Result PreviewPVR Inox Q4 ResultsTechnology NewsPersonal Finance