Nifty above 23,700 level; IT shares advance

The key equity benchmarks traded with minor gains in mid-morning trade, buoyed by a record-breaking Wall Street session and cautious optimism surrounding the Trump-Xi summit in Beijing. However, a weak rupee, elevated crude oil prices, and domestic fuel price hikes kept gains in check. Nifty traded above the 23,700 level. IT shares advanced after declining in the past four trading sessions.

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 73.05 points or 0.10% to 75,470.01. The Nifty 50 index rose 34 points or 0.14% to 23,719.40.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.21% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index slipped 0.08%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,948 shares rose and 1,829 shares fell. A total of 218 shares were unchanged.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2026 settlement rose $1.26 or 1.19% to $106.98 a barrel.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.9375 compared with its close of 95.6400 during the previous trading session.

Fuel Hike

Petrol and diesel prices were increased across India on Friday with immediate effect as oil marketing companies raised rates by up to Rs 3 per liter due to continued fluctuations in global crude oil prices.

In Delhi, petrol prices went up by Rs 3 to Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel now costs Rs 90.67 per litre.

Among the metro cities, Kolkata saw the highest increase in petrol prices, rising by Rs 3.29 to Rs 108.74 per liter. In Mumbai, petrol prices increased by Rs 3.14 to Rs 106.68 per litre, while Chennai recorded a hike of Rs 2.83, taking the rate to Rs 103.67 per litre.

Diesel prices also rose across major cities. In Kolkata, diesel now costs Rs 95.13 per liter after a Rs 3.11 hike. Mumbai saw diesel prices increase by Rs 3.11 to Rs 93.14 per liter, while Chennai recorded a Rs 2.86 rise, taking diesel prices to Rs 95.25 per liter.

LNG prices were also raised by Rs 2 per kg. The hike comes amid a sharp rise in wholesale fuel inflation in April, driven by higher prices of crude oil, natural gas, petrol, diesel, and LPG.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index rose 2.10% to 27,933.65. The index surged 7.07% in the past four trading sessions.

Persistent Systems (up 2.66%), Infosys (up 2.29%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.83%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 1.72%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.59%), Wipro (up 1.07%), LTM (up 0.99%), HCL Technologies (up 0.98%), Coforge (up 0.62%) and Mphasis (up 0.33%) rose.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Apollo Tyres shed 0.75%. The company reported a 241.76% year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 630.97 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 184.62 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations jumped 14.19% YoY to Rs 7,335.67 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Sheela Foam rallied 16.21% after the companys consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 92 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 13 crore in Q4 FY25 and increased 73.58% from Rs 53 crore in Q3 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 23.53% YoY to Rs 1,050 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 850 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue, however, declined 2.23% sequentially from Rs 1,074 crore in Q3 FY26.

Data Patterns (India) fell 5.04%. The company's standalone net profit jumped 21.30% to Rs 138.38 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 114.08 crore in Q4 FY25. However, revenue from operations declined 12.96% YoY to Rs 344.85 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Global Markets:

Asian markets declined on Friday as investors continued to track the second day of high-stakes talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump arrived in Beijing on Wednesday for the closely watched summit, joined by a delegation of American business leaders, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Nvidia chief Jensen Huang.

Iran was a reportedly major topic of discussion during the summit between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping Thursday, with the two sides agreeing that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open, media reports said.

Xi has reportedly warned Trump that Washington and Beijing could face clashes and even conflicts if the sensitive issue of Taiwan independence is mishandled.

Failure to handle the matter "properly could place the entire relationship in great jeopardy, Xi was quoted by the media as saying.

Overnight in the U.S., stocks ended higher on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average retaking 50,000 after strong earnings from Cisco Systems and following a key meeting between U.S. and China.

The 30-stock index popped 370.26 points, or 0.75%, to end at 50,063.46. The S&P 500 climbed 0.77% and closed at 7,501.24, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.88% to 26,635.22. Those two indexes scored fresh all-time intraday highs and record closes.

Shares of Cisco surged 13% after the software giant posted third-quarter results and guidance that beat market expectations and announced it would be cutting almost 4,000 jobs.

The Dow also got a lift from Nvidia also advanced more than 4% after media reports stated that the U.S. has cleared about 10 Chinese firms to purchase Nvidias H200 chip, though no deliveries have been made yet.

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