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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty above 24,000 level; realty shares advance

Nifty above 24,000 level; realty shares advance

Last Updated : Jul 09 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
The key equity barometers traded with modest gains in the morning trade. Nifty traded above the 24,000 level. Realty shares advanced after declining in the past two trading sessions.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 518.72 points or 0.68% to 77,042.48. The Nifty 50 index rose 170.30 points or 0.71% to 24,052.35.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index gained 1.31% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 1.61%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,793 shares rose and 836 shares fell. A total of 198 shares were unchanged.

 

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index rose 2.15% to 894.80. The index fell 3.45% in the past two trading sessions.

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Aditya Birla Real Estate (up 4.19%), Anant Raj (up 2.78%), Lodha Developers (up 2.71%), Godrej Properties (up 2.7%), Brigade Enterprises (up 2.32%), Phoenix Mills (up 1.9%), DLF (up 1.74%), Oberoi Realty (up 1.64%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 1.52%) and Sobha (up 0.6%) rose.

Stocks in Spotlight:

S H Kelkar and Company rose 2.25% after the company reported consolidated revenue of Rs 660 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 574 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, implying a 14.98% year-on-year growth based on the reported figures.

CEAT added 1.56% after the company announced that it has approved an investment of up to Rs 2.74 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Tyresnmore Online, by subscribing to its rights issue.

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First Published: Jul 09 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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