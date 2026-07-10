Nifty above 24,200 level; metal shares shine
At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 808.11 points or 1.05% to 77,549.93. The Nifty 50 index rose 251.10 points or 1.05% to 24,213.90.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index added 1.32% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 1.22%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,767 shares rose and 926 shares fell. A total of 207 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index rose 2.32% to 12,793.60. The index jumped 4.75% in the two consecutive trading sessions.
Also Read
Hindustan Copper (up 4.57%), National Aluminium Company (up 3.86%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 3.05%), Jindal Steel (up 2.92%), Adani Enterprises (up 2.8%), Steel Authority of India (up 2.71%), Hindustan Zinc (up 2.56%), Tata Steel (up 2.41%), JSW Steel (up 2.32%) and APL Apollo Tubes (up 2.13%) rose.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Ceinsys Tech added 2.79% after the company had secured a Rs 67.04 crore contract from the Directorate of Urban Administration & Development, Government of Madhya Pradesh.
Apollo Micro Systems added 2.36% after the company signed a definitive share purchase agreement (SPA) to acquire a 41.33% promoters' stake in Premier Explosives for Rs 1,550 crore in an all-cash transaction.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
India continues to emerge as preferred destination for Global Capability Centres, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
US stocks rebound as oil prices ease despite renewed Middle East tensions; AI chip rally boosts markets
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 10:50 AM IST