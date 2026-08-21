Nifty above 24,200 level; realty shares in demand

The key equity barometers traded with modest gains in the early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,200 level. Realty shares extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 48.27 points or 0.06% to 77,585.99. The Nifty 50 index jumped 13.45 points or 0.05% to 24,244.55.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.15% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rallied 0.52%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,219 shares rose and 1,846 shares fell. A total of 244 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 3.17% to 11.16. The Nifty 25 August 2026 futures were trading at 24,293.50, at a premium of 48.95 points as compared with the spot at 24,244.55.

The Nifty option chain for the 25 August 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 216 lakh contracts at the 24,300 strike price. A maximum put OI of 248.4 lakh contracts was seen at the 24,200 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index added 0.54% to 912.85. The index jumped 1.91% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Prestige Estates Projects (up 1.82%), Brigade Enterprises (up 1.55%), DLF (up 0.83%), Godrej Properties (up 0.59%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (up 0.44%), Lodha Developers (up 0.15%), Oberoi Realty (up 0.03%) rose.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Walchandnagar Industries climbed 1.85% after the company received an order worth Rs 30.53 crore from the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) for the supply of HS200 Motorcase for the Gaganyaan mission.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals shed 0.56%. The company said that its subsidiary Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, has launched Calcium Gluconate Injection USP in the US in three presentations, including single-dose vials and a pharmacy bulk package.

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