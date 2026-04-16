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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty above 24,250; metal shares shine

Nifty above 24,250; metal shares shine

Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
The headline equity indices traded with modest gains in morning trade, buoyed by easing crude oil prices and positive global cues. Nifty traded above the 24,250 mark. Metal shares extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 272.50 points or 0.35% to 78,383.74. The Nifty 50 index rose 63.80 points or 0.26% to 24,292.50.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index gained 0.28% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.51%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,462 shares rose and 1,384 shares fell. A total of 191 shares were unchanged.

 

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 3.18% to 18.07.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for June 2026 settlement rose 6 cents or 0.06% to $94.99 a barrel.

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Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index rose 1.51% to 12,737.80. The index declined 3.37% over the past two consecutive trading sessions.

Hindustan Zinc (up 3.04%), Hindalco Industries (up 2.66%), Vedanta (up 2.19%), National Aluminium Company (up 1.84%), Steel Authority of India (up 1.26%), Tata Steel (up 1.15%), JSW Steel (up 1.08%), Adani Enterprises (up 1.07%), Hindustan Copper (up 1.06%) and Jindal Steel (up 0.93%) jumped.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Lotus Chocolate Company fell 5.10% after reporting a standalone net loss of Rs 4.47 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 1.42 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations declined 19.47% year-on-year to Rs 126.78 crore during the quarter.

GTPL Hathway tanked 5.03% after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 15.01 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 10.64 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 3.68% year-on-year to Rs 923.84 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

GHV Infra Projects rallied 1.59% after the company announced that it has secured a construction contract from APCO Infratech for road construction and other miscellaneous civil works in Maharashtra.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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