Nifty above 24,250; metal shares shine
At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 272.50 points or 0.35% to 78,383.74. The Nifty 50 index rose 63.80 points or 0.26% to 24,292.50.
In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index gained 0.28% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.51%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,462 shares rose and 1,384 shares fell. A total of 191 shares were unchanged.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 3.18% to 18.07.
In the commodities market, Brent crude for June 2026 settlement rose 6 cents or 0.06% to $94.99 a barrel.
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Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index rose 1.51% to 12,737.80. The index declined 3.37% over the past two consecutive trading sessions.
Hindustan Zinc (up 3.04%), Hindalco Industries (up 2.66%), Vedanta (up 2.19%), National Aluminium Company (up 1.84%), Steel Authority of India (up 1.26%), Tata Steel (up 1.15%), JSW Steel (up 1.08%), Adani Enterprises (up 1.07%), Hindustan Copper (up 1.06%) and Jindal Steel (up 0.93%) jumped.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Lotus Chocolate Company fell 5.10% after reporting a standalone net loss of Rs 4.47 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 1.42 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations declined 19.47% year-on-year to Rs 126.78 crore during the quarter.
GTPL Hathway tanked 5.03% after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 15.01 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 10.64 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 3.68% year-on-year to Rs 923.84 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.
GHV Infra Projects rallied 1.59% after the company announced that it has secured a construction contract from APCO Infratech for road construction and other miscellaneous civil works in Maharashtra.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 10:50 AM IST