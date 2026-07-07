Nifty above 24,450; IT shares advance

The key equity barometers traded with modest gains in the morning trade. Nifty traded above the 24,450 mark. IT shares advanced after declining in the previous trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 218.86 points or 0.28% to 78,503.93. The Nifty 50 index rose 62.45 points or 0.26% to 24,492.80.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index declined 0.50% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.78%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,429 shares rose and 2,222 shares fell. A total of 209 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index jumped 2.51% to 27,960.20. The index fell 0.59% in the past trading session.

Infosys (up 3.1%), LTM (up 2.56%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.17%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.87%), HCL Technologies (up 1.56%), Persistent Systems (up 1.55%), Coforge (up 1.38%), Mphasis (up 1.12%), Wipro (up 0.53%) and Oracle Financial Services Software (up 0.29%) rose.

Stocks in Spotlight:

South West Pinnacle Exploration rose 2.95% after the company secured a work order worth approximately Rs 166.82 crore from Reliance Industries (RIL) for providing Coal Bed Methane (CBM) production services in Madhya Pradesh.

Fractal Analytics fell 2.88% after the company announced the resignation of Ashwath Bhat from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company.

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