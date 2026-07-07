Nifty above 24,450; IT shares advance
At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 218.86 points or 0.28% to 78,503.93. The Nifty 50 index rose 62.45 points or 0.26% to 24,492.80.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index declined 0.50% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.78%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,429 shares rose and 2,222 shares fell. A total of 209 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index jumped 2.51% to 27,960.20. The index fell 0.59% in the past trading session.
Also Read
Infosys (up 3.1%), LTM (up 2.56%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.17%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.87%), HCL Technologies (up 1.56%), Persistent Systems (up 1.55%), Coforge (up 1.38%), Mphasis (up 1.12%), Wipro (up 0.53%) and Oracle Financial Services Software (up 0.29%) rose.
Stocks in Spotlight:
South West Pinnacle Exploration rose 2.95% after the company secured a work order worth approximately Rs 166.82 crore from Reliance Industries (RIL) for providing Coal Bed Methane (CBM) production services in Madhya Pradesh.
Fractal Analytics fell 2.88% after the company announced the resignation of Ashwath Bhat from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company.
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First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 10:52 AM IST