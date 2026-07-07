Tuesday, July 07, 2026 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty above 24,450; IT shares advance

Nifty above 24,450; IT shares advance

Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 10:52 AM IST
The key equity barometers traded with modest gains in the morning trade. Nifty traded above the 24,450 mark. IT shares advanced after declining in the previous trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 218.86 points or 0.28% to 78,503.93. The Nifty 50 index rose 62.45 points or 0.26% to 24,492.80.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index declined 0.50% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.78%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,429 shares rose and 2,222 shares fell. A total of 209 shares were unchanged.

 

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index jumped 2.51% to 27,960.20. The index fell 0.59% in the past trading session.

Also Read

Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) with French President Emmanuel Macron in Beijing, China, in December 2025. Photo: Reuters

Declining EU-China relations

INS Sahyadri during the Quad's multilateral Exercise Malabar 2025 in the Northern Pacific. Photo: PIB

The Quad's crucible

Statecraft: The New Rules Of Power In A Divided World By Jack Watling

Illusions of a stable world order

A smelting plant that processes extracted copper ore, a critical mineral for India, into pure metal in Dahej, Gujarat. Photo: Hindalco

Mineral dilemma

Taiwan Coast Guard patrol vessels stationed at Keelung during China's ‘Justice Mission 2025' military drills around Taiwan on December 30, 2025. Photo: Reuters

China's Taiwan options

Infosys (up 3.1%), LTM (up 2.56%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.17%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.87%), HCL Technologies (up 1.56%), Persistent Systems (up 1.55%), Coforge (up 1.38%), Mphasis (up 1.12%), Wipro (up 0.53%) and Oracle Financial Services Software (up 0.29%) rose.

Stocks in Spotlight:

South West Pinnacle Exploration rose 2.95% after the company secured a work order worth approximately Rs 166.82 crore from Reliance Industries (RIL) for providing Coal Bed Methane (CBM) production services in Madhya Pradesh.

Fractal Analytics fell 2.88% after the company announced the resignation of Ashwath Bhat from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Atharva Poly-Plast IPO lists today

Atharva Poly-Plast IPO lists today

SME IPO Kratikal Tech lists today

SME IPO Kratikal Tech lists today

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions commissions 530 MW renewable energy capacity in Q1 FY27

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions commissions 530 MW renewable energy capacity in Q1 FY27

NSE SME Vinit Mobile's market call drops on the first ring

NSE SME Vinit Mobile's market call drops on the first ring

Jubilant FoodWorks gains as Q1 FY27 revenue rises 14% YoY to Rs 2,569 crore

Jubilant FoodWorks gains as Q1 FY27 revenue rises 14% YoY to Rs 2,569 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 10:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayHDFC Q1 Business UpdateTCS Q1 PreviewBAT-BMS App ControversyCochin Shipyard OFSMumbai University Exam PostponedTechnology NewsPersonal Finance