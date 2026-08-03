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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty above 24,550; FMCG shares in demand

Nifty above 24,550; FMCG shares in demand

Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
The key equity barometers traded with strong gains in early trade, tracking positive global cues and softer crude oil prices. The Nifty traded above the 24,550 mark. FMCG shares advanced after declining in the past two trading sessions.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 635.14 points or 0.81% to 78,729.78. The Nifty 50 index rose 200.65 points or 0.82% to 24,584.25.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.99% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 1.25%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,901 shares rose and 947 shares fell. A total of 264 shares were unchanged.

 

CAS begins for F&O stocks:

Effective 3 August 2026, the Closing Auction Session (CAS) has been introduced for stocks in the F&O segment, revising market closing timings while keeping the opening time unchanged. Continuous trading in F&O stocks will now end at 3:15 pm, followed by the closing auction session, while non-F&O stocks will continue to trade until 3:30 pm. Trading in index and stock futures and options will conclude at 3:40 pm. The new mechanism is aimed at enhancing price discovery for the official closing price, reducing end-of-day volatility, and facilitating transparent execution of large institutional orders.

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Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG index rose 1.42% to 49,820.70. The index jumped 1.15% in the past two trading sessions.

ITC (up 3.65%), United Breweries (up 2.48%), Godrej Consumer Products (up 2.4%), Radico Khaitan (up 1.8%) and Emami (up 1.52%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (up 1.15%), Dabur India (up 0.79%), Tata Consumer Products (up 0.75%), Britannia Industries (up 0.71%) and Hindustan Unilever (up 0.7%) rose.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Tata Motors added 2.39% after the company reported a 37% year-on-year (YoY) increase in total commercial vehicle (CV) sales to 39,641 units in July 2026, compared with 28,956 units sold in the same month last year.

Sportking India surged 15.32% after the companys standalone net profit soared 122.85% to Rs 75.97 crore in the quarter ended 30th June 2026 compared with Rs 34.09 crore in the quarter ended 30th June 2025.

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 10:50 AM IST