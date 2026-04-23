Nifty April futures trade at discount
HDFC Bank, Infy and TCS were top traded contractsThe Nifty April 2026 futures closed at 24,166 a discount of 7.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,173.05 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index slumped 205.05 points or 0.84% to 24,173.05.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.58% to 18.59.
HDFC Bank, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The April 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 28 April 2026.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 4:50 PM IST