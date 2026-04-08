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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty April futures trade at premium

Nifty April futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

India VIX slumped 20.23% to 19.70.

The Nifty 28 April 2026 futures closed at 24,087.10, a premium of 89.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,997.35 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index surged 873.70 points or 3.78% to 23,997.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was down 20.23% to 19.70.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Larsen & Toubro were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The April 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 28 April 2026.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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