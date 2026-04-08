Nifty April futures trade at premium
India VIX slumped 20.23% to 19.70.The Nifty 28 April 2026 futures closed at 24,087.10, a premium of 89.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,997.35 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index surged 873.70 points or 3.78% to 23,997.35.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was down 20.23% to 19.70.
HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Larsen & Toubro were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The April 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 28 April 2026.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 4:50 PM IST