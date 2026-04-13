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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty April futures trade at premium

Nifty April futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

India VIX surged 8.75% to 20.50.

The Nifty April 2026 futures closed at 23,850, a premium of 7.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,842.65 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 207.95 points or 0.86% to 23,842.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 8.75% to 20.50.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Infosys were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The March 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 28 April 2026.

 

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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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