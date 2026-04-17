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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty April futures trade at premium

Nifty April futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

India VIX slipped 4.86% to 17.21.

The Nifty April 2026 futures closed at 24,394, a premium of 40.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,353.55 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 156.80 points or 0.65% to 24,353.55.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 4.86% to 17.21.

HDFC Bank, Wipro and Infosys were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The April 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 28 April 2026.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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