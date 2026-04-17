Nifty April futures trade at premium

India VIX slipped 4.86% to 17.21.

The Nifty April 2026 futures closed at 24,394, a premium of 40.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,353.55 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 156.80 points or 0.65% to 24,353.55.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 4.86% to 17.21.

HDFC Bank, Wipro and Infosys were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The April 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 28 April 2026.