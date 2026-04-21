Nifty April futures trade at premium

India VIX tumbled over 6% to 18.79.

The Nifty April 2026 futures closed at 24,585.50 a premium of 8.90 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,576.60 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 211.75 points or 0.87% to 24,576.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 6.69% to 17.53.

HDFC Bank, Nestle India and ICICI Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The April 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 28 April 2026.