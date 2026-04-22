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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty April futures trade at premium

Nifty April futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

HCL Tech, HDFC Bank and Infy were top traded contracts

The Nifty April 2026 futures closed at 24,385 a premium of 1.00 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,378.10 in the cash market.

In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index slumped 198.50 points or 0.81% to 24,378.10

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 3.77% to 18.20.

HCL Technologies, HDFC Bank and Infosys were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The April 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 28 April 2026.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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