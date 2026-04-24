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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty April futures trade at premium

Nifty April futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

India VIX surged over 6% to 19.71.

The Nifty April 2026 futures closed at 23,935 a premium of 37.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,897.95 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index slumped 275.10 points or 1.14% to 23,897.95

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 6.03% to 19.71.

HDFC Bank, Infosys (Infy) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The April 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 28 April 2026.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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