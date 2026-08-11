Nifty August futures trade at a premium
India VIX dropped 3.73% to 11.79.The Nifty July 2026 futures closed at 24,525.10, a premium of 54 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,471.70 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 112.10 points or 0.46% to 24,471.70.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 3.73% to 11.79.
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Infosys and Multi-Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The August 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 25 August 2026.
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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 4:31 PM IST