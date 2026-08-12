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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty August futures trade at a premium

Nifty August futures trade at a premium

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

TCS, HDFC Bank and GCPL were top traded contracts.

The Nifty July 2026 futures closed at 24,480.90, a premium of 44.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,435.95 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 35.75 points or 0.15% to 24,435.95.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.58% to 11.67.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank and Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The August 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 25 August 2026.

 

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 4:31 PM IST