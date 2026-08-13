Thursday, August 13, 2026 | 04:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsNational Pension System for NRIsDelhi H1N1 Cases SurgeKarnataka Bandh TodayGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group StocksThyrocare Technologies SharesMuthoot FinCorp IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty August futures trade at a premium

Nifty August futures trade at a premium

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

India VIX dropped 2.33% to 11.42.

The Nifty July 2026 futures closed at 24,467.30, a premium of 71.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,395.85 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 40.10 points or 0.16% to 24,395.85.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.33% to 11.42.

Jio Financial Services, Jubilant Foodworks and Solar Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The August 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 25 August 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IDream Film Infrastructure Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.47 crore in the June 2026 quarter

IDream Film Infrastructure Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.47 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Bemco Hydraulics consolidated net profit rises 88.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Bemco Hydraulics consolidated net profit rises 88.89% in the June 2026 quarter

ACS Technologies consolidated net profit rises 422.67% in the June 2026 quarter

ACS Technologies consolidated net profit rises 422.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Dai-ichi Karkaria consolidated net profit rises 14550.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Dai-ichi Karkaria consolidated net profit rises 14550.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Bhartiya International consolidated net profit rises 218.28% in the June 2026 quarter

Bhartiya International consolidated net profit rises 218.28% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 4:32 PM IST