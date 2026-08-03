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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty August futures trade at discount

Nifty August futures trade at discount

Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

India VIX rose 1.91% to 11.98.

The Nifty 25 Aug 2026 futures closed at 24,664.90 a discount of 109.4 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,774.30 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 390.70 points or 1.60% to 24,774.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.91% to 11.98.

Infosys, Muthoot Finance and Maruti Suzuki India were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The August 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 25 August 2026.

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 4:50 PM IST