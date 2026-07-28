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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty August futures trade at premium

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and Reliance Industries were top traded contracts.

The Nifty 25 Aug 2026 futures closed at 24,120.10 a premium of 134.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,985.35 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index shed 10.60 points or 0.04% to 23,985.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.77% to 12.56.

Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The August 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 25 August 2026.

 

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

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