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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty August futures trade at premium

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys and Waaree Energies were top traded contracts.

The Nifty 25 Aug 2026 futures closed at 24,355 a premium of 37.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,317.15 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index surged 66.95 points or 0.28% to 24,317.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 1.22% to 12.16.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys and Waaree Energies were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The August 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 25 August 2026.

 

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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