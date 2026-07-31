Nifty August futures trade at premium
Infosys, Bajaj Finance and Mahindra & Mahindra were top traded contracts.The Nifty 25 Aug 2026 futures closed at 24,430 a premium of 46.40 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,383.60 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index surged 66.45 points or 0.27% to 24,383.60.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 3.29% to 11.76.
Infosys, Bajaj Finance and Mahindra & Mahindra were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The August 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 25 August 2026.
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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 4:50 PM IST