Nifty August futures trade at premium

HDFC Bank, BSE and Reliance Industries were top traded contracts.

The Nifty 25 Aug 2026 futures closed at 24,637 a premium of 12.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,624.65 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 9.75 points or 0.04% to 24,624.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.79% to 12.09.

HDFC Bank, BSE and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The August 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 25 August 2026.

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