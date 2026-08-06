Thursday, August 06, 2026 | 04:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsRedmi launches Note 17Leap India IPOTarun Tejpal CaseUS Visa RejectionSBI Q1 PreviewGurugram Rain AlertRBI Loan Pricing RulesDefence Shares in Demand
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty August futures trade at premium

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 4:38 PM IST

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India were top traded contracts.

The Nifty 25 Aug 2026 futures closed at 24,738 a premium of 102 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,636 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 11.35 points or 0.05% to 24,636.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.76% to 12.15.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The August 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 25 August 2026.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Installed data centres capacity expands from 375 MW in 2020 to about 1575 MW

Installed data centres capacity expands from 375 MW in 2020 to about 1575 MW

Trent gains after Q1 PAT climbs 26% YoY to Rs 532 cr

Trent gains after Q1 PAT climbs 26% YoY to Rs 532 cr

Sensex settles 374 pts higher; Nifty ends above 24,600 level

Sensex settles 374 pts higher; Nifty ends above 24,600 level

CWD jumps after bagging Rs 88-cr India Post Payments Bank order

CWD jumps after bagging Rs 88-cr India Post Payments Bank order

Afcons receives Rs 1,918 cr desalinated water tunnel project from BMC

Afcons receives Rs 1,918 cr desalinated water tunnel project from BMC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 4:37 PM IST