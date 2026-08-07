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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty August futures trade at premium

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

State Bank of India, Reliance Industries and Hindalco Industries were top traded contracts.

The Nifty 25 Aug 2026 futures closed at 24,651.20 a premium of 80.55 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,570.65 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 65.35 points or 0.27% to 24,570.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.76% to 12.15.

State Bank of India, Reliance Industries and Hindalco Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The August 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 25 August 2026.

 

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 4:50 PM IST