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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty August futures trade at premium

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Aug 17 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

BSE, Reliance Industries and Voltas were top traded contracts.

The Nifty 25 Aug 2026 futures closed at 24,370 a premium of 82.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,287.65 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 78.35 points or 0.32% to 24,287.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.08% to 11.30.

BSE, Reliance Industries and Voltas were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The August 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 25 August 2026.

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First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 5:04 PM IST