Nifty August futures trade at premium
HDFC Bank, Infosys and Reliance Industries were top traded contracts.The Nifty 25 Aug 2026 futures closed at 24,216.50, a premium of 61.60 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,154.90 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 132.75 points or 0.55% to 24,154.90.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.52% to 11.39.
HDFC Bank, Infosys and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The August 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 25 August 2026.
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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 4:31 PM IST