Tuesday, August 18, 2026 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsShankesh Jewellers IPOIND vs SL Day 4Bihari Lal Engineering IPOTata Sons postpones AGMRIL, Airtel or VI Tariff hikeNifty IT IndexSunshine Pictures IPOHockey World Cup 2026
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty August futures trade at premium

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

HDFC Bank, Infosys and Reliance Industries were top traded contracts.

The Nifty 25 Aug 2026 futures closed at 24,216.50, a premium of 61.60 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,154.90 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 132.75 points or 0.55% to 24,154.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.52% to 11.39.

HDFC Bank, Infosys and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The August 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 25 August 2026.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Currency in circulation continues to grow at double-digit rates even as cash's share of individual transactions declines

Currency in circulation continues to grow at double-digit rates even as cash's share of individual transactions declines

Sensex, Nifty tumble as crude surge, geopolitical concerns weigh

Sensex, Nifty tumble as crude surge, geopolitical concerns weigh

Sensex, Nifty ends lower amid Q1 earnings, subdued global cues

Sensex, Nifty ends lower amid Q1 earnings, subdued global cues

PCBL Chemical receives ECMS approval for Acetylene Black Project

PCBL Chemical receives ECMS approval for Acetylene Black Project

India's coconut product exports explode in FY26, mark a spurt of 62% on year

India's coconut product exports explode in FY26, mark a spurt of 62% on year

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 4:31 PM IST