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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty August futures trade at premium

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Infosys were top traded contracts.

The Nifty 25 Aug 2026 futures closed at 24,108.90 a premium of 30.60 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,078.30 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 76.60 points or 0.32% to 24,078.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.50% to 11.33.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Infosys were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The August 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 25 August 2026.

 

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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 4:31 PM IST