Nifty below 23,200 level; IT shares decline
At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 79.78 points or 0.11% to 73,886.63. The Nifty 50 index fell 15.20 points or 0.08% to 23,185.40.
In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.08% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.11%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,537 shares rose and 2,041 shares fell. A total of 217 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index declined 2.44% to 27,590.90. The index tanked 11.64% in the seven consecutive trading sessions.
Also Read
Oracle Financial Services Software (down 4.1%), HCL Technologies (down 3.37%), Infosys (down 2.94%), LTM (down 2.71%), Mphasis (down 2.51%), Persistent Systems (down 2.51%), Coforge (down 2.07%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 2.02%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.74%) and Wipro (down 1.32%) fell.
Stocks in Spotlight:
PPAP Automotive surged 17.30% after the company announced a technology partnership with Hutchinson to manufacture advanced body sealing systems for the passenger vehicle segment in India.
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions rose 2.25% after the company announced the appointment of Rama Rao Telli as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP), effective 10 June 2026.
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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 10:50 AM IST