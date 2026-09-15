Nifty below 23,350; metal shares under pressure

The key equity benchmarks continued to trade with modest losses in mid-morning trade amid mixed global cues and rising crude oil prices. The Nifty traded below the 23,350 mark, while metal shares extended losses for the third consecutive trading session.

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tanked 182.34 points or 0.24% to 74,599.42. The Nifty 50 index lost 84.15 points or 0.36% to 23,314.35.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 1.04% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index shed 1.14%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,416 shares rose and 2,741 shares fell. A total of 264 shares were unchanged.

Initial Public Offer (IPO):

Veegaland Developers received bids for 3,37,04,251 shares as against 1,13,07,692 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on 15 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 2.98 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 10 September 2026 and will close on 15 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 130 and 140 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 107 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Manika Plastech received bids for 8,48,67,804 shares as against 2,13,86,919 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on 15 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 3.97 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 11 September 2026 and will close on 16 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 40 and 43 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 348 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index declined 1.30% to 12,829.55. The index fell 4.39% in the past three trading sessions.

Welspun Corp (down 7.06%), Hindustan Copper (down 2.53%), Jindal Stainless (down 2.19%), Jindal Steel (down 2.13%), Vedanta (down 2.09%), Adani Enterprises (down 1.73%), Steel Authority of India (down 1.54%), Hindustan Zinc (down 1.48%), National Aluminium Company (down 1.33%) and APL Apollo Tubes (down 1.32%) tanked.

Global Markets:

Asian indices were subdued on Tuesday after Wall Street ended lower overnight as investors weighed concerns over the pace of artificial intelligence development, rising oil prices and higher US Treasury yields. Market participants were also cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week.

AI-related technology stocks remained under pressure after senior industry figures called for a slower pace of AI development amid concerns over the risks associated with rapidly advancing AI systems. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and other technology leaders have backed calls for greater caution, triggering a sell-off in AI-linked shares. The weakness was particularly pronounced in semiconductor stocks.

Markets were also unsettled by renewed concerns over Middle East energy supplies. Oil prices rose after attacks on Saudi Arabian energy infrastructure disrupted the kingdom's East-West pipeline. Brent crude was around $106.96 a barrel on Tuesday. The higher oil prices have raised concerns that persistent energy inflation could complicate monetary policy decisions.

US Treasury yields added to the pressure. The 10-year Treasury yield briefly crossed 5% on Monday for the first time since 2023. Higher yields increase borrowing costs and can put pressure on equity valuations, particularly growth and technology stocks.

Investors are now focused on the Federal Reserve's meeting scheduled for this week. Markets are pricing in roughly a 90% probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike, which would be the first increase since 2023.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.29% to 52,421.17 on Monday. The S&P 500 declined 0.48% to 7,619.94, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.56% to 26,186.41. The declines followed selling in chipmakers and other AI-linked stocks, although gains in some non-AI sectors limited the broader market losses.

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