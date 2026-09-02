Nifty below 23,850; realty shares decline

The key equity barometers traded with major cuts in the early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 23,850 mark. Realty shares extended losses for the sixth consecutive trading session.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex tanked 649.03 points or 0.84% to 76,295.25. The Nifty 50 index lost 228.75 points or 0.95% to 23,828.10.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 1.05% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index shed 0.85%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,475 shares rose and 2,648 shares fell. A total of 221 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.89% to 11.83. The Nifty 29 September 2026 futures were trading at 23,960, at a premium of 131.9 points as compared with the spot at 23,828.10.

The Nifty option chain for the 29 September 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 65.9 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. A maximum put OI of 65.4 lakh contracts was seen at the 24,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index fell 1.77% to 875.50. The index jumped 4.64% in the six consecutive trading sessions.

Godrej Properties (down 3.21%), Brigade Enterprises (down 2.35%), DLF (down 2.33%), Anant Raj (down 2.18%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 2.11%), Sobha (down 1.84%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (down 1.78%), Oberoi Realty (down 1.71%), Lodha Developers (down 1.46%) and Phoenix Mills (down 0.57%) tanked.

Stocks in Spotlight:

EMS surged 6.16% after the company received the Lowest Bidder (L-1) status from the Directorate of Local Bodies, Government of Rajasthan, for a sewerage project.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) added 0.63%. The company said that the company had handled its highest ever monthly cargo volume of 50MMT in a single month during August 2026.

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