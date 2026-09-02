Nifty below 23,850; realty shares decline
At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex tanked 649.03 points or 0.84% to 76,295.25. The Nifty 50 index lost 228.75 points or 0.95% to 23,828.10.
In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 1.05% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index shed 0.85%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,475 shares rose and 2,648 shares fell. A total of 221 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.89% to 11.83. The Nifty 29 September 2026 futures were trading at 23,960, at a premium of 131.9 points as compared with the spot at 23,828.10.
Also Read
The Nifty option chain for the 29 September 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 65.9 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. A maximum put OI of 65.4 lakh contracts was seen at the 24,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index fell 1.77% to 875.50. The index jumped 4.64% in the six consecutive trading sessions.
Godrej Properties (down 3.21%), Brigade Enterprises (down 2.35%), DLF (down 2.33%), Anant Raj (down 2.18%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 2.11%), Sobha (down 1.84%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (down 1.78%), Oberoi Realty (down 1.71%), Lodha Developers (down 1.46%) and Phoenix Mills (down 0.57%) tanked.
Stocks in Spotlight:
EMS surged 6.16% after the company received the Lowest Bidder (L-1) status from the Directorate of Local Bodies, Government of Rajasthan, for a sewerage project.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) added 0.63%. The company said that the company had handled its highest ever monthly cargo volume of 50MMT in a single month during August 2026.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
RBI Deputy Governor highlights stronger governance and institutional capacity in Urban Co-operative banks
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 12:50 PM IST