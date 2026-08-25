Nifty below 24,150; metal shares lose sheen

The key equity benchmarks traded with modest losses in the morning trade. The Nifty traded below the 24,150 mark. Metal shares declined after advancing in the past three trading sessions.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 231.23 points or 0.30% to 77,137.88. The Nifty 50 index lost 94.80 points or 0.39% to 24,119.60.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.16% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index shed 0.34%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,597 shares rose and 2,133 shares fell. A total of 260 shares were unchanged.

New Listing:

Shares of Shankesh Jewellers were currently trading at Rs 100 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 7.53% as compared with the issue price of Rs 93.

The stock debuted at Rs 102.20 on the BSE, a premium of 9.89% over its issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 103.14 and a low of Rs 98.30. On the BSE, over 20.25 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Shares of Sunshine Pictures were currently trading at Rs 379.45 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 5.40% as compared with the issue price of Rs 360.

The stock debuted at Rs 394 on the BSE, a premium of 9.44% over its issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 395 and a low of Rs 375.65. On the BSE, over 6.74 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index fell 0.98% to 13,249.80. The index jumped 2.73% in the past three trading sessions.

Hindustan Copper (down 6.37%), Hindustan Zinc (down 2.1%), National Aluminium Company (down 1.64%), Hindalco Industries (down 1.09%), Adani Enterprises (down 0.99%), Vedanta (down 0.94%), JSW Steel (down 0.84%), Tata Steel (down 0.78%), APL Apollo Tubes (down 0.55%) and Lloyds Metals & Energy (down 0.49%) fell.

Stocks in Spotlight:

VA Tech Wabag shed 0.27%. The company announced the signing of a 'mega' contract for the Doha SWRO Desalination Plant with Recarbonation System Stage II in Kuwait.

Puravankara added 0.93%. The company said that it has entered into a joint development agreement (JDA) for a 7.83-acre land parcel in South-East Bengaluru, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of Rs 1,100 crore.

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