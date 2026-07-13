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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty below 24,200 level; consumer durables shares advance for 3rd day; VIX jumps 9.10%

Nifty below 24,200 level; consumer durables shares advance for 3rd day; VIX jumps 9.10%

Last Updated : Jul 13 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
The key equity barometers traded with minor losses in early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 24,200 level. Consumer Durables shares extended gains for three consecutive trading sessions.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 51.04 points or 0.07% to 77,506.95. The Nifty 50 index fell 23.25 points or 0.10% to 24,181.85

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.23% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.08%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,079 shares rose and 2,078 shares fell. A total of 240 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives :

 

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 9.10% to 13.37. The Nifty 28 July 2026 futures were trading at 24,199 at a premium of 17.15 points as compared with the spot at 24,181.85.

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The Nifty option chain for the 28 July 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 66.3 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 60.1 lakh contracts was seen at a 24,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Consumer Durables index added 1.01% to 38,594.85. The index added 3.72% in the three trading sessions.

Kalyan Jewellers India (up 9.44%), Voltas (up 3.6%), Kajaria Ceramics (up 1.8%), PG Electroplast (up 1.6%) and Blue Star (up 1.56%), Titan Company (up 0.42%), Dixon Technologies (India) (up 0.23%), Amber Enterprises India (up 0.15%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (up 0.08%) added.

On the other hand, Whirlpool of India (down 0.8%), LG Electronics India (down 0.65%) and Havells India (down 0.58%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Fino Payments Banks rallied 8.82% after the small finance banks average total deposits jumped 11% to Rs 2,755 crore in June 2026 compared with Rs 2477 crore in June 2025.

Gujarat Pipavav Port rose 0.84%. The company reported a 2.4% increase in container volumes to 1.68 lakh twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in Q1 FY27, compared with 1.64 lakh TEUs in Q1 FY26.

L&T Finance jumped 2.15% after the NBFC reported a 28.72% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 902.47 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 701.10 crore posted in Q1 FY26.

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First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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