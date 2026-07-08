Nifty below 24,250; FMCG shares decline
At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tanked 493.32 points or 0.63% to 77,687.40. The Nifty 50 index lost 155.20 points or 0.64% to 24,243.50.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index declined 0.19% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.22%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,614 shares rose and 2,040 shares fell. A total of 193 shares were unchanged.
New Listing:
Shares of Knack Packaging were currently trading at Rs 185.40 at 10:20 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 9.06% as compared with the issue price of Rs 170.
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The stock debuted at Rs 186, marking a premium of 9.41% to the issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 192 and a low of Rs 183.15. On the BSE, over 17.80 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty FMCG index declined 1.69% to 49,378.40. The index fell 2.92% in the past five trading sessions.
Dabur India (down 2.26%), United Spirits (down 2%), Godrej Consumer Products (down 1.91%), Tata Consumer Products (down 1.73%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.73%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (down 1.46%), Emami (down 1.28%), United Breweries (down 1.13%) and Patanjali Foods (down 0.83%) fell.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Embassy Development rallied 4.56% after the companys pre-sales surged 338% to Rs 868 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 198 crore in Q1 FY26.
INOX India rose 4.58% after the company announced that it has secured multiple orders worth Rs 939 crore since 21 May 2026 across its businesses.
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First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 10:50 AM IST