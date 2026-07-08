Nifty below 24,250; FMCG shares decline

The key equity barometers traded with major cuts in the morning trade as renewed tensions between the United States and Iran rattled global markets, driving crude oil prices above $76 a barrel and dampening investor sentiment. Nifty traded below the 24,250 mark. FMCG shares declined after advancing in the past five trading sessions.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tanked 493.32 points or 0.63% to 77,687.40. The Nifty 50 index lost 155.20 points or 0.64% to 24,243.50.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index declined 0.19% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.22%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,614 shares rose and 2,040 shares fell. A total of 193 shares were unchanged.

New Listing:

Shares of Knack Packaging were currently trading at Rs 185.40 at 10:20 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 9.06% as compared with the issue price of Rs 170.

The stock debuted at Rs 186, marking a premium of 9.41% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 192 and a low of Rs 183.15. On the BSE, over 17.80 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG index declined 1.69% to 49,378.40. The index fell 2.92% in the past five trading sessions.

Dabur India (down 2.26%), United Spirits (down 2%), Godrej Consumer Products (down 1.91%), Tata Consumer Products (down 1.73%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.73%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (down 1.46%), Emami (down 1.28%), United Breweries (down 1.13%) and Patanjali Foods (down 0.83%) fell.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Embassy Development rallied 4.56% after the companys pre-sales surged 338% to Rs 868 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 198 crore in Q1 FY26.

INOX India rose 4.58% after the company announced that it has secured multiple orders worth Rs 939 crore since 21 May 2026 across its businesses.

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