Nifty drops below 24,000 level; European mrkt advance

The key equity benchmarks surrendered their early gains and traded in negative territory during afternoon trade, as caution prevailed ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy announcement and amid continued evaluation of corporate earnings. Volatility intensified due to the weekly expiry of Nifty 50 derivatives, dragging the Nifty below the 24,000 level.

IT, realty and auto share advanced while FMCG, PSU bank and Private bank shares declined.

At 13:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 48.81 points or 0.06% to 76,786.97. The Nifty 50 index fell 11 points or 0.05% to 23,984.25.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index slipped 0.03% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index shed 0.49%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,565 shares rose and 2,495 shares fell. A total of 236 shares were unchanged.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2026 settlement dropped $2.27 or 2.57% to $86.09 a barrel, amid a pause in fighting between the U.S. and Iran

Gainers & Losers:

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (up 4.40%), Tech Mahindra (up 3.38%), Eternal (up 3.08%) and Infosys (up 2.71%) were the major Nifty50 gainers.

Hindustan Unilever (down 5.96%), Coal India (down 4.62%), Bharat Electronics (down 3.64%) and NTPC (down 2.27%) were the major Nifty50 losers.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Tata Chemicals fell 2.99% after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 17 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with a net profit of Rs 525 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 14.41% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4,255 crore during the quarter, driven by higher sales volumes that offset lower realizations.

Tejas Networks declined 3.32% after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 202.24 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with a net loss of Rs 193.87 crore posted in Q1 FY26. However, the companys total revenue from operations jumped 99.10% to Rs 402.16 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 201.98 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Hindustan Unilever dropped 5.96% after the FMCG major reported a 3.01% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,673 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 2,756 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations jumped 10.3% YoY to Rs 17,184 crore in Q1 FY27.

Coforge surged 10.08% after the company reported a strong set of earnings for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. In US dollar terms, revenue stood at $592.2 million, up 33.3% YoY and 21.1% QoQ. On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 63.4% YoY to Rs 518.60 crore, while it declined 15.3% sequentially. Gross revenue increased 49.2% YoY and 24.2% QoQ to Rs 5,527.70 crore in the June 2026 quarter.

The company's board also gave in-principle approval to set up an entity in China to expand its operations, with further details to be shared later. The announcement came alongside the company's financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Tilaknagar Industries slipped 1.90% after the company reported a 64.30% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 31.59 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 88.50 crore in Q1 FY26. However, revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) jumped 165.54% to Rs 1,046.03 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 393.92 crore in Q1 FY26.

Godfrey Phillips India declined 8.24% after the companys consolidated net profit fell 44.3% to Rs 198.39 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 356.31 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) declined 19.2% to Rs 1,191.85 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 1,474.25 crore in Q1 FY26.

Aurionpro Solutions declined 11.28% after the company reported 10.62% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 45.86 crore on a 6.31% rise in revenue to Rs 358.07 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Global Markets:

European market advanced amid a flurry of corporate earnings updates, as falling oil prices and a tech-led sell-off in Asian markets failed to dampen investor sentiment.

Asian markets declined on Tuesday, with South Koreas Kospi plunging over 10%, as uncertainty gripped investors ahead of mega earnings announcements from the likes of Amazon, Meta Platforms and Microsoft on the calendar.

A Federal Reserve rate decision is due Wednesday. Investors expect that the central bank will remain on hold, but will seek greater clarity on the path forward for monetary policy. Fed funds futures were last pricing in a quarter point hike in September, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

On Tuesday, traders will monitor the release of a consumer confidence report. Quarterly results from Coca-Cola, UPS, Corning and Boeing are due before the bell.

Focus would also remain on oil prices and the bond market. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield declined 0.56% to 4.615.

Hostilities between the U.S. and Iran are on hold, as diplomats seek to give peace talks some space. Focus will also be on President Donald Trumps meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The two leaders will mainly discuss about Iran.

Wall Street ended mixed on Monday, as investors awaited guidance from major technology companies in a busy week for quarterly earnings, while also worrying that stubbornly high oil prices could force the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.

The S&P 500 edged up 0.02% to end ??the session at 7,413.18 points. The Nasdaq declined 0.18% to 24,932.08 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.51% to 52,210.08 points.

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