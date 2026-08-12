Nifty drops below 24,400 level; IT shares slump
The Nifty slipped below the 24,400 level, while sentiment remained subdued amid a lack of strong directional cues. Investors continued to monitor movements in crude oil prices and developments on the global geopolitical front for further indications on the market's near-term trajectory.
IT shares declined after attracting buying interest for three consecutive trading sessions, as investors booked profits following the recent gains.
At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 331.80 points or 0.42% to 77,827.04. The Nifty 50 index fell 95.80 points or 0.39% to 24,375.40.
In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index declined 0.20% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.15%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,702 shares rose and 2,045 shares fell. A total of 245 shares were unchanged.
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Earnings Today:
Tata Motors(up 1.02%), Grasim Industries(up 1.65%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise(down 1.56%), Lenskart Solutions(rose 0.49%), Hindustan Aeronautics(down 0.31%), Arvind, (up 0.12%), Astral(up 0.82%), Aditya Infotech(up 0.98%), EID Parry India(down 0.73%), EMS(down 1.71%), GMR Airports(down 2.18%), Indiqube Spaces(down 2.73%), Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation(up 0.22%) will declare their Q1 results later today.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index declined 0.92% to 31,350.95. The index rose 2.3% in the past three consecutive trading sessions.
LTM (down 1.39%), Mphasis (down 1.21%), Persistent Systems (down 1.2%), Coforge (down 1%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.79%), Oracle Financial Services Software (down 0.52%), Infosys (down 0.51%), Wipro (down 0.46%), HCL Technologies (down 0.3%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems surged 14.35% after the company reported strong financial performance for Q1 FY27. On a standalone basis, profit after tax jumped 183.15% year on year to Rs 25.2 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 8.9 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 91.21% year on year to Rs 137.1 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 71.7 crore in Q1 FY26.
Delta Corp fell 1.97% after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 212.42 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with a net profit of Rs 29.46 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations declined 8.48% YoY to Rs 168.55 crore from Rs 184.17 crore.
Bata India rallied 3.12% after the company reported 23% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 63.98 crore on a 3.9% rise in revenue to Rs 978.95 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.
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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 10:52 AM IST