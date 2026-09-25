Nifty ends above 23,100 level; consumer durables shares climb

The key equity barometers ended with moderate gains today, supported by value buying after the sharp decline in the previous session. Buying interest in select domestic-focused sectors helped the benchmarks close higher despite weakness in technology and pharmaceutical. Easing crude oil prices and a rise in the rupee also supported investor sentiment. The Nifty settled above the 23,100 level.

Consumer durables, realty and auto shares advanced while media, IT and pharma shares declined.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 315.20 points or 0.43% to 73,895.74. The Nifty 50 index added 77.40 points or 0.34% to 23,140.50.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index declined 0.25% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index shed 0.01%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,264 shares rose and 2,068 shares fell. A total of 258 shares were unchanged.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.8050 compared with its close of 95.9925 during the previous trading session. In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2026 settlement fell $1.22 or 1.14% to $105.38 a barrel.

IPO Update:

A-One Steels India received bids for 84,14,096 shares as against 73,84,934 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 25 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 1.14 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 24 September 2026 and will close on 28 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 385 and 405 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 37 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Moneyview received bids for 1,20,41,65,053 shares as against 23,25,24,175 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 25 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 5.18 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 24 September 2026 and will close on 28 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 32 and 34 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 441 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Elevate Campuses received bids for 5,57,34,457 shares as against 3,36,73,468 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 25 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 1.66 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 23 September 2026 and will close on 25 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 343 and 362 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 41 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Adroit Industries (India) received bids for 1,29,34,81,002 shares as against 78,72,900 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 25 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 164.30 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 23 September 2026 and will close on 25 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 126 and 134 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 111 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Swastika Infra received bids for 4,36,46,364 shares as against 63,35,001 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 25 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 6.89 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 23 September 2026 and will close on 25 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 175 and 185 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 81 equity shares and multiples thereof.

ArMee Infotech received bids for 1,73,97,360 shares as against 74,30,356 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 25 September 2026. The issue was subscribed2.34 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 23 September 2026 and will close on 25 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 350 and 375 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 40 equity shares and multiples thereof.

AceVector received bids for 93,41,280 shares as against 7,42,29,166 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 25 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.13 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 25 September 2026 and will close on 29 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 30 and 32 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 468 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Runwal Enterprises received bids for 30,38,196 shares as against 1,21,11,294 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 25 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.25 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 25 September 2026 and will close on 29 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 290 and 305 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 49 equity shares and multiples thereof.

German Green Steel and Power received bids for 1,99,41,376 shares as against 1,60,62,879 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 25 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 1.24 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 25 September 2026 and will close on 29 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 132 and 139 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 107 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Orient Cables (India) received bids for 2,24,98,575 shares as against 1,49,76,743 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 25 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 1.50 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 25 September 2026 and will close on 29 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 258 and 272 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 55 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Consumer Durables jumped 0.95% to 38,278.60. The index declined 0.74% in the past trading session.

Whirlpool of India (up 7.69%), Blue Star (up 2.75%), LG Electronics India (up 1.64%), Dixon Technologies (India) (up 0.87%) and Titan Company (up 0.81%) were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Amber Enterprises India (up 0.77%), PG Electroplast (up 0.5%), Havells India (up 0.43%), Voltas (up 0.41%) and Bata India (up 0.37%) surged.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Vascon Engineers added 3.84% after the company announced that it has received work order amounting to Rs 660.79 crore from multinational IT company Qualcomm India.

Transport Corporation of India zoomed 5.76% after the company announced that its board will meet on 29 September 2026 to consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions surged 11.72% after its US subsidiary, Global Impx (GIX), received a work order from IBM Cloud Inc. for AI infrastructure design, deployment and support services.

Welspun Crorp rallied 5.02% after the company announced that its wholly owned US subsidiary, Welspun Tubular, secured an order worth approximately Rs 4,000 crore for the supply of High-Frequency Induction Welded (HFIW) pipes.

Global Markets:

European equities snapped back on Friday, recovering from a near one-week low in the prior session, as recent decline in crude oil prices offered relief to energy-intensive sectors and rate-sensitive growth stocks.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday, tracking a mixed close on Wall Street as a sharp rise in US Treasury yields kept investors cautious. Markets in China and South Korea were closed for a holiday.

US stocks ended mixed on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell for a third straight session as Treasury yields rose. The Dow declined 161.61 points, or 0.31%, to 51,349.98, while the S&P 500 eased 0.02% to 7,704.13. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.01% to 26,939.37.

US Treasury yields climbed to multi-year highs amid concerns that elevated energy prices could keep inflation under pressure. The 30-year Treasury yield touched 5.501%, its highest since June 2004, while the 10-year yield rose to 5.223%, its highest since June 2007.

Crude oil prices eased on Friday after rising sharply in the previous session. Brent crude futures fell after gaining about 3% on Thursday. The previous session's rise followed concerns over potential supply disruptions after a Houthi missile attack on Saudi Arabia.

Investors also monitored developments from the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington. The leaders discussed trade and artificial intelligence, while the US and China agreed to extend their trade truce by two months. A White House state dinner was also held for Xi on Thursday.

Among individual stocks, Meta Platforms gained about 4.5% after unveiling new AI-powered devices and expanding features linked to its Muse AI agent. Oracle fell about 4.5% after reports that it had issued a force majeure notice related to its New Mexico data centre project.

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