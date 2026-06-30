Nifty ends below 23,900 as IT stocks drag; Eicher Motors drops over 4%

Benchmark indices ended lower on Tuesday as losses in IT stocks offset gains in pharma and consumer durables. The Nifty settled below the 23,900 mark in a volatile session marked by monthly derivatives expiry. Selling accelerated in the final hour of trade, with Eicher Motors emerging as the top loser after Delhi approved its EV Policy 2026-2030. Despite the weakness in the frontline indices, broader indices ended higher.

The S&P BSE Sensex declined 249.70 points or 0.33% to 76,478.67. The Nifty 50 index fell 80.50 points or 0.34% to 23,865.75. In two consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex dropped 0.80% while the Nifty fell 0.79%.

TCS (down 3.09%), Infosys (down 2.96%) and ICICI Bank (down 0.55%) were major Nifty drags today.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index jumped 0.45% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rallied 0.51%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,349 shares rose and 1,884 shares fell. A total of 195 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

India's industrial output growth accelerated to 5.1% in May from 4.9% in April, supported by stronger electricity generation and broad-based manufacturing activity, according to the latest Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data. Manufacturing, which has the highest weight in the index, grew 5.5%, while electricity and gas supply emerged as the fastest-growing major sector with a 9.9% rise. Mining and quarrying contracted 1.6%. Among use-based categories, capital goods led growth at about 13%, followed by consumer durables (7.2%), infrastructure and construction goods (5.9%) and intermediate goods (5.8%), while primary goods and consumer non-durables recorded relatively slower growth.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper declined 0.71% to 6.707 compared with the previous session close of 6.755.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 94.6525 compared with its close of 94.5100 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2026 settlement rose 0.09% to Rs 142,532.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was rose 0.24% to 101.37.

The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.21% to 4.368.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2026 settlement rose 10 cents or 0.14% to $73.25 a barrel.

Global Markets:

US Dow Jones futures rose 101 points, indicating a positive start for Wall Street later on Tuesday.

European indices traded higher as investors awaited a raft of economic data and speeches from major central bank officials later in the day.

Britain's economy grew 0.6% in the January-March quarter, matching the initial estimate, official data showed on Tuesday. However, households remained under pressure even before the full impact of the U.S.-Iran conflict filtered through the economy.

The European Commission said it will reduce the European Union's duty-free steel import quotas by an average of 47% from 1 July. Under the revised regime, 18.3 million tonnes of steel will be allowed to enter the bloc duty-free each year.

Asian indices ended mixed. Chinese equities gained after business activity data topped expectations, while strength in technology stocks kept regional markets on track for a strong second quarter.

China's manufacturing activity returned to expansion in June. The official purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 50.3 from 50.0 in May, supported by robust demand for high-tech exports amid the global artificial intelligence boom.

The non-manufacturing PMI, which tracks services and construction activity, edged up to 50.2 in June from 50.1 in May, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Overnight, Wall Street ended higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing above the 52,000 mark for the first time after Alphabet joined the blue-chip index.

The Dow gained 306.63 points, or 0.59%, to 52,182.74. The S&P 500 advanced 1.18% to 7,440.43, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.07% to 25,820.14.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Eicher Motors shares fell 4.38% after the Delhi Cabinet approved the Delhi EV Policy 2026-2030. The policy, which comes into effect on 1 July 2026, envisages an investment of Rs 15,000 crore between FY27 and FY30 to accelerate electric vehicle adoption in the national capital. The new policy includes a phased shift to electric mobility. It proposes that only electric auto-rickshaws will be registered from January 2027. Registration of new petrol and CNG two-wheelers will end from April 2028. It also provides incentives for electric vehicles and expands charging infrastructure.

The Eicher Motors stock came under pressure as investors flagged Royal Enfield's limited electric vehicle portfolio as a potential drawback. The policy is expected to accelerate EV adoption, particularly in the two-wheeler segment.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone rose 1.91% after the company has entered into a definitive agreement with the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Group, under which MSC Group, via its container terminal operating and investing arm, Terminal Investment (TiL), will invest for 49% interest in Adani Vizhinjam Port, the concessionaire for Vizhinjam port.

Shilpa Medicare jumped 4.43% after its wholly owned subsidiary, Shilpa Biologicals, signed a co-development and supply agreement with Finland-based Orion Corporation. The partnership covers an intravenous (IV) nivolumab biosimilar for the European market.

Godrej Properties added 2.02% after the company has announced the acquisition of a 47 acre land parcel through an outright purchase which is located off Old Mahabalipuram road (OMR), one of the fast-growing micro markets in South Chennai.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis rallied 3.81% after the companys wholly owned subsidiary, namely CARBOGEN AMCIS AG, successfully commissioned a ground-mounted photovoltaic system at its Neuland site in Switzerland.

Bandhan Bank rose 0.83%. The company has announced that its chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP), Rajeev Mantri, has tendered his resignation, citing the pursuit of another opportunity for career growth.

Waaree Energies advanced 2.35% after the company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Waaree Solar Americas Inc., has secured an order to supply 236.22 MW of solar modules.

Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) gained 1.70% after the company, along with its international subsidiaries, secured new orders and notifications of award worth approximately Rs 2,957 crore.

Diffusion Engineers advanced 2.99% after the company announced that it has received a domestic order worth about Rs 26.31 crore for the supply of RAPH rotor assembly for the power industry.

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals rallied 4.09% after the company entered into a definitive Agreement to acquire an 85% equity stake in Aequitas Healthcare (Aequitas), marking its entry into hospital segment.

KEC International added 1.38% after the company announced that it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,754 crore across its Transmission & Distribution (T&D) and Cables & Conductors businesses.

Godavari Biorefineries rallied 3.55% after the company announced that it has commenced a corn / grain-based distillery at its Sameerwadi Unit, Karnataka, aimed at meeting the rising demand under Indias ethanol blending program.

Initial Public Offer (IPO):

Aastha Spintex received bids for 2,01,12,180 shares as against 1,36,00,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:50 IST on 30 June 2026. The issue was subscribed 1.48 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 29 June 2026 and it will close on 01 July 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 125 and 136 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 110 equity shares and multiples thereof.

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